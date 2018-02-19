Presley signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Baltimore on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 32-year-old journeyman outfielder has played for five teams in his eight-year major-league career. He hit for a strong .314/.354/.416 line in 264 plate appearances for the Tigers last season, though that small-sample success was aided by an unsustainably high .383 BABIP. He received at least 10 starts at all three outfield positions last year. That flexibility and the fact that he hits left-handed, unlike most of Baltimore's outfielders, could help him win a bench spot this spring.