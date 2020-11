Wells' contract was purchased by the Orioles on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

A 23-year-old southpaw, Wells logged a 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 105:24 K:BB in 137.1 innings at Double-A in 2019. He should be ready to compete for a rotation spot sometime in 2021 and profiles as a back-end starter or swing man.