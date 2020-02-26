Orioles' Alex Wells: Battling sore oblique
Wells is dealing with a sore oblique, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The 22-year-old looked good in 24 starts for Double-A Bowie last season, posting a 2.95 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP, though he struck out just 18.9 percent of opposing batters. He's likely not in line to push for a big-league debut until 2021, but assuming good health and a strong start to the season at the Triple-A level, there's a chance he's pitching in the majors late this season.
