Orioles' Alex Wells: Close to mound work
Wells (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wells has been sidelined for most of his first big-league camp with right oblique soreness, but it sounds like he's finally beginning to make some meaningful progress in his recovery. The lefty is hopeful to pitch at some point during the Orioles' Grapefruit League slate before likely opening the season in the Triple-A Norfolk or Double-A Bowie rotation.
