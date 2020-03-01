Play

Wells (oblique) was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wells earned the invited to big-league camp after posting a 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 105:24 K:BB in 24 starts at Double-A Bowie last season, but he was unable to see any Grapefruit League action while battling a sore right oblique. The 23-year-old has resumed bullpen sessions and appears to be progressing towards his return, and he's set to begin the season with Bowie or at Triple-A Norfolk.

More News
Our Latest Stories