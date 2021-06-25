Wells was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
The 24-year-old has been working at Triple-A this season with a 5.63ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 32 innings, and he'll receive his first taste of the big leagues. Wells and Konner Wade, who had his contract selected Friday, could be in the mix to fill the rotation spot of Dean Kremer, who was demoted to Norfolk.
More News
-
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Joining Triple-A roster•
-
Orioles' Alexander Wells: Still working through oblique issue•
-
Orioles' Alex Wells: Available out of bullpen Monday•
-
Orioles' Alex Wells: Battling oblique issue•
-
Orioles' Alex Wells: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Alex Wells: Returning to minor-league camp•