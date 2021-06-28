Wells could start Tuesday against Houston if he isn't needed in the bullpen Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Orioles are also considering a bullpen game. Wells made a two-inning relief appearance in his big-league debut Saturday, so he wouldn't be on full rest if he does get the nod.
