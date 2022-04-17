Wells allowed three hits and struck out three in two scoreless innings in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

Wells is considered an option to make a spot start in place of John Means (elbow) Monday versus the Athletics. It's unclear if his multi-inning appearance Saturday will change those plans. Wells made one start with Triple-A Norfolk before he was summoned to Baltimore last Monday. He covered four innings with three strikeouts, a walk and a hit. He threw 32 pitches (29 strikes) Saturday, and even if he doesn't start, the southpaw could work in tandem with another pitcher as the Orioles try to patch the holes in their rotation.