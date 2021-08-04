Wells (1-2) was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after being charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He allowed six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and zero walks over 2.1 innings.

Wells gave up a run on two hits across the first two frames, but things fell apart in the third as New York tallied five runs on five hits, an error and a hit by pitch. The Orioles have two scheduled off days within the next week, and the young lefty will make his way back to the minors with a 7.64 ERA across 17.2 innings this season.