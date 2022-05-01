Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Wells was diagnosed with a Grade 1 UCL strain of his left elbow and will miss 8-to-12 weeks, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The projected timeline means that the southpaw reliever likely won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break. A more definitive target date for Wells' return likely won't come into focus until several weeks down the road, when he'll presumably be ready to start up a throwing program again. The Orioles plan to have Wells conduct his rehab at their spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla.