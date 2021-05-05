Wells (oblique) will begin the minor-league season with Triple-A Norfolk, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Wells battled an oblique injury during spring training, but he has recovered from the injury. In 2019, the southpaw posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 105:24 K:BB across 137.1 innings as a starter with Double-A Bowie. The 24-year-old could be a candidate for a callup this season if he gets off to a good start in Norfolk.
