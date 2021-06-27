Wells allowed a hit and two walks across two scoreless innings in Saturday's 12-4 loss to Toronto.

While Keegan Akin and Konner Wade combined to allow 12 runs in six innings, Wells' major-league debut went relatively smooth. The 24-year-old posted a 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 32 innings with Triple-A Norfolk, but his FIP of 4.22 indicates he had some poor luck. Wells could be an option to start, or at least open, a game while Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) and John Means (shoulder) remain sidelined.