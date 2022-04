Wells was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with left elbow soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wells was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday and allowed two runs over 1.2 innings that same day against the Yankees, and he'll now make his way to the injured list. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined, but since it's an elbow issue an absence beyond the 10-day minimum wouldn't be a surprise.