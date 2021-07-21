Wells was recalled by the Orioles on Wednesday to start Wednesday's series finale against the Rays.

Keegan Akin was initially slated to serve as the starting pitcher Wednesday, but he was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason. As a result, Wells will return to the Orioles to make his first major-league start. The southpaw has worked mainly as a starter in the minors this year, and he's posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 43 innings across 10 appearances (eight starts). Wells will be fully rested during Wednesday's start, but it's not clear whether he could be on a pitch count.