Wells (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Wells' rehab assignment was transferred to Double-A Bowie last week, and he struck out two in 2.2 scoreless innings Sunday. It's not yet clear how many more rehab appearances the southpaw will require, but he seems to be closing in on his return.
