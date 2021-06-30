Wells (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout in 2.2 innings, earning the win versus Houston on Tuesday.

While he didn't start Tuesday's contest, Wells entered the game to get the last out of the fourth inning. By the time he left in the seventh, the Orioles had pulled ahead, and they piled on nine runs in the last two innings to help Wells earn his first major-league win. The southpaw has allowed two runs on five hits and four walks through his first 4.2 innings this year, so he's likely to remain in a low-leverage role going forward.