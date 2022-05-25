Wells (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Wells has been on the injured list since April 29 due to a Grade 1 UCL strain of his left elbow, and he's expected to miss 8-to-12 weeks. That timetable means that he'll likely be sidelined until after the All-Star break, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't impact his outlook.
