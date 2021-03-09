Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Wells (oblique) continues to advance through a throwing program, but the lefty remains without a clear timeline for his Grapefruit League debut, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles have been taking things slowly with Wells this spring while he manages a sore oblique. The fact that he hasn't been shut down and is continuing to throw suggests that he's making some progress in his recovery, but the time he's already missed during camp will make it difficult for the 24-year-old to secure a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day pitching staff.