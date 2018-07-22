Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Activated in advance of Sunday start
Cashner (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Sunday's matchup against the Blue Jays.
Cashner was pegged for this start on Saturday, so this move is merely a formality. He and the Orioles will be underdogs for the road matchup against J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays. Donnie Hart has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Returning from DL on Sunday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Set for activation next weekend•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Expected back after break•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Lands on DL•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Receives injection for neck spasms•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Gives up five runs Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...