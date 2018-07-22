Cashner (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Sunday's matchup against the Blue Jays.

Cashner was pegged for this start on Saturday, so this move is merely a formality. He and the Orioles will be underdogs for the road matchup against J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays. Donnie Hart has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.