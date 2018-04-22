Cashner (1-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings Sunday as the Orioles lost to the Indians 7-3.

Although Cashner gave up four runs in Sunday's losing effort, the 31-year-old fanned seven batters, his highest total of the season. Still, Jose Ramirez mashed a home run against Cashner in the fourth inning. Cashner has struggled keeping the ball in the park since the start of the season, as he's given up at least one home run in four of his five starts. He'll have the chance to get back on track during his next outing, which projects to be a favorable matchup against the Tigers on Friday.