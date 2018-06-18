Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Cleared to start Wednesday
Orioles manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Cashner (back) would be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Showalter reached the decision after Cashner completed a workout early Sunday without experiencing any back issues. Cashner missed just one start with the sore lower back, with Yefry Ramirez taking the hill in his stead June 13 against the Red Sox before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following the outing.
