Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Contains Red Sox
Cashner allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings Wednesday against the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.
Cashner held the Red Sox largely in check, allowing only a solo home run to Mookie Betts in the third inning. He limited his mistakes, issuing only one free pass and allowing no extra-base hits besides the solo home run. Though highly volatile on a start-to-start basis, Cashner has proven to carry some value, accruing a 4.25 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across his first eight starts this season. However, he'll draw a tough assignment in his next start, pitching at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
