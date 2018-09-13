Manager Buck Showalter hinted after Wednesday's loss to the A's that Cashner could be dealing with an injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This could help explain Cashner's blowup outing against Wednesday, as the A's hammered him for eight runs on eight hits and a walk across two-plus innings. Showalter didn't confirm any injury or offer up any specifics, but more should be known in the coming days.