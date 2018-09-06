Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Dealt 14th loss
Cashner (4-14) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks without a strikeout against the Mariners.
All the damage came via the long ball, as Cashner allowed a trio of solo home runs. He's now allowed seven home runs over his last four starts, and has more walks (20) than strikeouts (15) in 44.2 innings over his last eight outings. The righty will look to turn it around Wednesday against the Athletics, taking a 4.89 ERA and 1.54 WHIP into the divisional tilt.
