Cashner didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rays, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out two.

The right-hander was far from dominant in recording his 11th quality start of the season, throwing 58 of 100 pitches for strikes and generating only seven swinging strikes, but despite the fact the O's defense committed five errors on the night, Cashner was able to duck any serious damage. He'll take a 4.83 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Mets.