Cashner (finger) believes his blister will be fine in a couple days and is tentatively scheduled to throw Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Cashner was scratched from Friday's start due to the blister, and Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start in his stead. If all goes well Sunday, Cashner could seemingly avoid the injured list and miss only the one turn through the rotation.