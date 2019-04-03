Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Earns first win
Cashner (1-1) earned his first win of the season by allowing only four hits across six scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He struck out three and issued three walks.
Cashner rebounded from a poor performance against the Yankees on Opening Day by not giving up an extra-base hit to the Blue Jays. The veteran right-hander currently lines up to start against the Athletics next Monday.
