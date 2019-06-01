Cashner (6-2) allowed six runs on eight hits with zero strikeouts and five walks across five innings Friday while earning a victory over the Giants.

The 32-year-old has continued to rack up wins despite subpar pitching. In this performance, he failed to record a strikeout for the first time in 2019. Cashner also allowed five walks in an outing for the first time since Sept. 14, 2017. He only won two starts in May, and in both wins, he gave up at least five runs. Overall, he has a 5.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 64.1 innings this season. Cashner will start again at the Rangers on Thursday.