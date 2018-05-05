Cashner got a no-decision against Oakland on Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits over 4.2 innings, striking out five and walking three as the Orioles eventually fell 6-4.

Cashner wasn't sharp for a second straight outing after getting lit up by the Tigers in his last start and he's now sporting a 4.89 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP through 38.2 innings. The string of three straight rough starts has come on the heels of a respectable stretch where he gave up eight runs and had a 25:11 K:BB over his previous 25 innings, but he's given up nine home runs over his seven starts this season so it's difficult to trust him for fantasy purposes until he curbs that issue. He'll take the mound next against the Royals on Thursday.