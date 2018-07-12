Cashner (neck) will likely return from the 10-day disabled list shortly after the All-Star break, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cashner was moved to the disabled list Wednesday with a neck strain, but he shouldn't be required to miss more than the minimum. He'll be eligible to come off the DL on July 21, meaning he'd miss just one turn through the rotation with the benefit of the All-Star break.