Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Expected to rejoin rotation next week
Cashner (back) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and likely return to the mound against the Nationals next week if all goes according to plan, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday due to lower back soreness but he isn't expected to miss more than the minimum after receiving good news from an MRI test. If the right-hander's session goes well, expect manager Buck Showalter to confirm his next start date prior to Sunday's series finale.
