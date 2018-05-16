Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Falls short of quality start Wednesday
Cashner (1-5) took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out six.
The right-hander held the Phillies off the scoreboard until the sixth inning, at which point things began to unravel and he fell just one out shy of his second straight quality start and fifth of the season. Cashner will carry a 4.83 ERA into his next outing Monday on the road against the White Sox.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start bumped to Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Fans three over six innings•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Exits after 4.2 innings against A's•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Hit hard Saturday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Allows four runs in Sunday's loss•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...