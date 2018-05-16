Cashner (1-5) took the loss against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander held the Phillies off the scoreboard until the sixth inning, at which point things began to unravel and he fell just one out shy of his second straight quality start and fifth of the season. Cashner will carry a 4.83 ERA into his next outing Monday on the road against the White Sox.