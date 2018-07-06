Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Falls to 2-9
Cashner (2-9) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks across six innings Thursday, taking the loss in the 5-2 contest against Minnesota. He gave up a home run and struck out three.
Cashner has lost his last four decisions, with his last win coming back on May 21 against the White Sox. Despite that, he's actually lowered his ERA from 4.72 to 4.39 during that span. The 31-year-old has made six consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer. However, Cashner will draw a touch matchup next Monday or Tuesday agains the Yankees.
