Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Fans three over six innings
Cashner allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision in the win over the Athletics.
Cashner has been plagued by the long ball all season, and he surrendered another one Wednesday -- a two-run Lucas Duda blast -- to give him 10 home runs allowed in just eight starts. It was a solid bounce-back effort though, as the righty had failed to make it out of the fifth inning in either of his past two starts. He'll carry a 4.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP into his next start, which is slated to comes Tuesday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Exits after 4.2 innings against A's•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Hit hard Saturday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Allows four runs in Sunday's loss•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Next start pushed to Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...