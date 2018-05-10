Cashner allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision in the win over the Athletics.

Cashner has been plagued by the long ball all season, and he surrendered another one Wednesday -- a two-run Lucas Duda blast -- to give him 10 home runs allowed in just eight starts. It was a solid bounce-back effort though, as the righty had failed to make it out of the fifth inning in either of his past two starts. He'll carry a 4.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP into his next start, which is slated to comes Tuesday against the Phillies.