Cashner (8-3) earned the win Saturday against the Indians after allowing only three hits over seven shutout innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Cashner was thought to be scratched from Saturday's start but took the mound as scheduled only to deliver his best outing of the season. The 32-year-old has been lights out in June with a 1.44 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in four starts and lines up to start next weekend at Toronto.