Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Gives up five runs Tuesday
Cashner did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
Cashner started out strong and didn't allow a hit through the first four innings, but the Yankees erupted for three in the fifth and two more in the seventh the chase the right-hander. It was the first time in his last six starts the 31-year-old allowed more than three runs, and was only the second time all season he recorded an out in the seventh inning. Cashner will carry and 4.56 ERA and 1.52 WHIP into his next start, as he is expected to close the Orioles first half against the Rangers on Sunday.
