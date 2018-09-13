Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Hammered by A's
Cashner (4-15) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering eight runs on eight hits and a walk over two-plus innings while striking out one as the Orioles were routed 10-0 by the A's.
The right-hander held Oakland off the board for two innings before completely falling apart in the third. Cashner has now lost four straight starts, and he'll take a 5.29 ERA into his next outing Monday at home against the Blue Jays.
