Cashner (2-7) allowed three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings as he took the loss Friday against the Yankees.

Cashner failed to record an out in the seventh after giving up a solo homer to Aaron Judge to begin the inning. Following Friday's outing, he's suffered two straight losses and sits with a 5.02 ERA while allowing opposing hitters to bat an alarming .293 against him. Cashner's next start is likely to come Thursday against Toronto.