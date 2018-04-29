Cashner (1-4) allowed six earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Tigers.

Cashner's home run problem continued, he allowed a three-run home run to Miguel Cabrera in the second inning, and he has now escaped only one of six starts without allowing a home run. Though he entered Saturday's start with decent ratios, his susceptibility to the long ball has already caused him to allow four or more earned runs in half his starts. As a result, Cashner will be usable in only very specific spots, if at all.