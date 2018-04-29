Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Hit hard Saturday
Cashner (1-4) allowed six earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Tigers.
Cashner's home run problem continued, he allowed a three-run home run to Miguel Cabrera in the second inning, and he has now escaped only one of six starts without allowing a home run. Though he entered Saturday's start with decent ratios, his susceptibility to the long ball has already caused him to allow four or more earned runs in half his starts. As a result, Cashner will be usable in only very specific spots, if at all.
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Allows four runs in Sunday's loss•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Next start pushed to Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Limits Yankees to two hits in victory•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Yields three homers in loss•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...