Cashner allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings Thursday in a no-decision against Tampa Bay.

Cashner surrendered a run in the first inning and another in the third on a solo homer, but he managed to close out his start with a pair of scoreless frames. After a disastrous first outing of the year (six runs over four innings), the 32-year-old has held opposing teams to three or fewer runs in each of his last four appearances. He'll take the hill next against the White Sox on Tuesday.