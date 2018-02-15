Cashner agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After a long offseason without a deal, the big right-hander finally has a home in Baltimore. On the surface, his 3.40 ERA with Texas last season looks great, but his peripherals are pretty awful. His FIP is over a run higher than his ERA, and his strikeout rate plummeted to just 4.6 K/9. Cashner will likely fit into the rotation as a number three starter with the Orioles, but he's less than appealing for fantasy purposes unless he continues his run of luck from last season.

