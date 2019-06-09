Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Lifted due to hot spot
Cashner was lifted from his start Saturday against the Astros after 87 pitches due to a hot spot on his middle finger, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Cashner had been pitching quite well, allowing just a single run in six innings. He struck out just three batters but allowed only one walk and four hits. It's not clear whether the finger issue puts his next start (scheduled for Friday against the Red Sox) at risk.
