Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Limits Yankees to two hits in victory
Cashner (1-1) picked up the win against the Yankees on Thursday, giving up one earned run on two hits over six innings to go along with five strikeouts and three walks in Baltimore's 5-2 victory.
It was a solid showing from the 31-year-old right-hander, who did well to yield just two hits to an always-tough Yankees lineup. The outing lowered his ERA from 7.20 to 4.09 and his WHIP to 1.18. Cashner averaged a 5.37 ERA in his 131.1 combined innings in the two seasons prior to 2017, but he put up a 3.40 mark in 166.2 innings last year, so if carries that over to this season, he would be in the discussion as a solid-if-unspectacular fantasy option.
