Orioles' Andrew Cashner: May be done for 2018
Cashner (knee) is considered out indefinitely and seems unlikely to start again in 2018, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, Cashner is battling bursitis in his left knee, a condition for which he required a cortisone injection last Thursday. The Orioles will likely wait for the shot to take full effect before assessing Cashner's outlook for the rest of the season, but with only two weeks left to go, it may be difficult for the 32-year-old to build back up to a starter's workload. The first season of Cashner's two-year deal with the Orioles hasn't paid dividends, with the 32-year-old posting a 5.29 ERA and 1.58 WHIP while striking out just 99 batters over 153 frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...