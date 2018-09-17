Cashner (knee) is considered out indefinitely and seems unlikely to start again in 2018, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, Cashner is battling bursitis in his left knee, a condition for which he required a cortisone injection last Thursday. The Orioles will likely wait for the shot to take full effect before assessing Cashner's outlook for the rest of the season, but with only two weeks left to go, it may be difficult for the 32-year-old to build back up to a starter's workload. The first season of Cashner's two-year deal with the Orioles hasn't paid dividends, with the 32-year-old posting a 5.29 ERA and 1.58 WHIP while striking out just 99 batters over 153 frames.