An MRI on Cashner's back came back clean, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Cashner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with lower back soreness, but he's hoping to return when first eligible (June 19) after X-rays revealed nothing out of the ordinary. Barring any setbacks, the veteran right-hander is hoping to rejoin the Orioles' rotation during the team's three-game series against the Nationals next week (June 19-21).

More News
Our Latest Stories