Orioles' Andrew Cashner: MRI comes back clean
An MRI on Cashner's back came back clean, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Cashner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with lower back soreness, but he's hoping to return when first eligible (June 19) after X-rays revealed nothing out of the ordinary. Barring any setbacks, the veteran right-hander is hoping to rejoin the Orioles' rotation during the team's three-game series against the Nationals next week (June 19-21).
More News
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Sent to DL with back soreness•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Takes loss despite quality start Friday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Handed loss Friday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: To start Friday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Start postponed Thursday•
-
Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Roughed up by Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.