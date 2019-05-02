Cashner was charged with five runs (four earned) over four innings while taking a no-decision Wednesday in a 7-6 loss to the White Sox in the nightcap of a doubleheader. He scattered six hits and two walks and struck out eight.

The season-high strikeout total was about the only silver lining on an otherwise underwhelming night for Cashner. The right-hander has been able to scoop up four of the Orioles' 11 wins on the season over his seven starts, but his ratios remain a major drag on his fantasy value.