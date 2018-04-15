Cashner won't pitch Monday against the Red Sox, as the game has been postponed due to poor weather, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Monday's game was rescheduled to be played May 17 when the Red Sox and Orioles have coinciding days off. Cashner's next start has been moved to Tuesday and will be against the Tigers, giving him a more favorable matchup than his originally scheduled outing against the Red Sox.