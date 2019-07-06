Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Notches ninth win
Mikolas (9-3) won his third straight decision by pitching seven innings Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing just one run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Cashner was nicked for a single run on a Cavan Biggio RBI single in the fourth inning, but otherwise was in complete control. Over his last five starts, the 32-year-old has allowed only four earned runs over 32 innings. This has lowered his ERA and WHIP to 3.83 and 1.19, respectively, and he has a 66:29 K:BB.
