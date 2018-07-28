Cashner (3-9) surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across six innings as he picked up the win Friday against Tampa Bay.

Cashner limited the Rays to a run in the first inning and one in the sixth before exiting the ballgame with a 4-2 lead. The offense would later erupt on the way to a 15-5 blowout. Cashner has managed to piece together a quality start in six of his last eight outings, and he sits with a modest 4.33 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with an 85:47 K:BB over 112.1 innings this season.