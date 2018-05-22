Orioles' Andrew Cashner: Picks up win over White Sox
Cashner (2-5) allowed two runs on eight hits and thee walks with four strikeouts through five innings to pick up the win Monday over the White Sox.
Cashner found the strikeouts when he needed them and was helped out by an outfield assist at home plate as well. His inability to keep runners off base, though, looks like it will be a problem all year long. Cashner hasn't walked fewer than two batters in a start yet, and with a 1.55 WHIP, he has struggled mightily to keep his pitch counts down even when he's been on his game. Cashner's next outing will come Saturday against the Rays.
